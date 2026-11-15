Speaking at an open session of the parliament on Sunday, he stressed, “We do not care whether the US chooses the path of negotiations or war. If it accepts our seven reasonable conditions, the door to an agreement will be open.”

If the US makes another mistake, Iran's powerful Armed Forces will determine the geography of the battlefield, Ghalibaf underlined.

He seized this opportunity to congratulate the National Day of Aerospace, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Major General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam (called as Father of the Iranian Missile Program), to the commanders of the aerospace industry of the country.

Turning to the salient achievements and capabilities of the Aerospace Force of the IRGC, he emphasized, “Today, the Aerospace Force of the country, relying upon the divine principles and Quranic teachings, has turned “impossible” into “possible”, threats into opportunities and also frustrated all the malicious plots hatched by the criminal Zionist regime and the terrorist US government against Iran, bestowing hope and dignity to the resilient people of Iran, freedom-seeking nations of the region and the world, particularly, the oppressed children of Palestine.”

The parliament speaker referred to the recent unveiling ceremony of the missile facility, adding that Iran's defense achievement extends beyond the country’s technical and defensive capabilities.

This valuable achievement, which was developed during wartime and under enemy fire, goes beyond a technical and defensive accomplishment; it is a symbol of strategic changes in the region,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the baseless remarks made by US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent and stated, “The absurd statements and immoral language of the US Treasury Secretary reveal their profound desperation in the face of the Islamic Republic’s authority on the international stage. Someone who has fled their own home for military bunkers out of fear of looming threats would do better to reflect on their strategic failures in the Persian Gulf, rather than insulting great and heroic nations.”

The US Treasury Secretary's insulting rhetoric reflects deep desperation over Iran's power, the Iranian parliament speaker reiterated.

MNA/7011192