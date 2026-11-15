America's military confrontation with Iran, more than anything else, revealed the limitations of Washington's military power; a reality that shows victory on the battlefield does not necessarily mean achieving political and strategic objectives. Now Trump has turned to economic pressure and blockade under conditions in which he has not been able to force Tehran to accept his demands.

In an analysis about American power and the consequences of the confrontation with Iran, Foreign Policy magazine writes: "The United States imagined itself as having a decisive superiority in military power as well as the ability to convert that power into sustainable political arrangements; while in reality, it possesses neither." This proposition can be considered one of the most important lessons of America's recent confrontation with Iran; a confrontation that once again revealed the gap between military power and the ability to impose political will.

Donald Trump entered the confrontation with Iran with the assumption that the military superiority of America and Israel could change the balance of power in a short period and force Tehran to accept Washington's demands. But the developments of the past months showed that possessing the most advanced military equipment, extensive destructive power, and the ability to carry out complex operations does not necessarily mean the possibility of achieving a desirable political result.

Failure in Realizing Strategic Objectives

The main issue in assessing America's performance is not merely the extent of damages inflicted on Iran's military infrastructure; rather, one must ask to what extent Washington has achieved the objectives it declared for this confrontation.

At the start of the operations, the Trump administration had raised multiple objectives, including weakening Iran's missile capability, destroying its naval capacities, preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and even providing the ground for changing the country's political structure.

However, the continuation of Iran's resistance and the persistence of fundamental differences between Tehran and Washington show that America's operational superiority has not been able to lead to Iran's political surrender.

The September 2026 report of the US Congressional Research Service also refers to this reality that the military confrontation has turned into a state of attrition and Washington still faces several difficult options, including continuing limited operations, intensifying military measures, or moving toward an agreement. In other words, despite possessing military superiority, America has still not been able to impose its desired political framework on Iran.

When Military Power Becomes a Strategic Cost

Another important dimension of this confrontation is the costs America has incurred to continue it. According to the estimate of the US Congressional Budget Office, the cost of this country's military operations reached about 38 billion dollars by August 1, 2026. Pentagon oversight reports also indicate a reduction in munitions stockpiles and limitations in industrial capacity to replace consumed munitions.

This issue has strategic importance; because America's military power is not designed for only one region and one crisis. Washington simultaneously faces extensive security commitments in Europe, East Asia, and the Middle East. Therefore, the extensive consumption of weapons and the erosion of military capacities on one front can also affect this country's ability to manage potential crises in other regions.

On the other hand, the economic consequences of the confrontation have not remained limited to the region's borders. Disruption in maritime transit and the increase in concerns about energy security have transferred the costs of this confrontation to the global economy.

Under such circumstances, America has faced a strategic contradiction: to achieve its objectives, it needs to increase pressure, but the continuation of military and economic pressure also creates costs whose management becomes more difficult for Washington.

A Shift from Military Attack to Economic Blockade

The developments of recent days are also an important sign of this situation. In its November 14 report, citing three informed sources, Reuters wrote that Trump has told his senior advisers that if Iran or Yemen's Ansarullah does not take provocative actions, he may for now refrain from new attacks against Iran.

This report also emphasizes that the American government intends to continue the naval blockade and economic sanctions while maintaining military options.

This change of approach must be analyzed within the framework of the difficulty of achieving Washington's initial objectives. Trump is now trying to force Tehran to change its calculations through economic pressure, restricting foreign trade, and creating increasing costs for Iran's economy.

But economic pressure also does not necessarily lead to the desired political result. The experience of international confrontations has shown that there is a difference between economic damage, change in political behavior, and strategic surrender. Exerting pressure on a country's economy is one matter, and forcing its political structure to accept the opposing side's demands is another.

The Great Lesson of the Confrontation with Iran

What is important in the Iran file today is not merely the result of a period of military operations; rather, a deeper issue about the nature of American power has been raised.

Military power turns into strategic power when it can create specific, achievable, and sustainable political objectives. Otherwise, even great operational successes may lead to heavy costs and limited political achievements.

America still possesses extensive military power, and this reality cannot be ignored. Iran, too, faces economic pressures and damages caused by the confrontation. However, the criterion for measuring America's victory is not merely the extent of destruction of Iran's infrastructure; rather, it is the extent of Washington's success in realizing its declared objectives.

From this perspective, the recent confrontation has a clear message for American policymakers: one cannot break the political will of a country and impose one's desired order on it merely by relying on weapons superiority. America's strategic defeat is formed precisely in this same gap; the gap between the ability to strike and the ability to win.

MNA