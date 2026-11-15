In a statement released on Sunday morning, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force targeted the radar system in the “second phase of a decisive and crushing response to US aggression.”

“The precise and successful impact of these drones was heard in various parts of Bahrain, once again demonstrating the IRGC’s operational capabilities,” the statement said.

The IRGC also rebuked the United States for attempting to divert global attention from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz through limited and indiscriminate actions, following its failure in an operation presented as an escort mission but aimed at smuggling oil through the strategic waterway.

“However, the IRGC’s elite young officers once again declare loudly: The Strait of Hormuz is closed, and any aggression by the American enemy will be met with a harsher and more crushing response,” it added.

The statement further said that more IRGC drones were dispatched against US targets in this phase than in the previous one, warning that every act of aggression would prompt a “tough” and “calculated” response.

On Friday, the IRGC announced that it had destroyed a US military early-warning radar in Bahrain in a precision strike by its Aerospace Force.

The statement called the Bahrain strike “a serious warning to the aggressor enemy to cease its aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz.”

MNA