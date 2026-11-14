In a statement released on Saturday, Iran’s Army Navy stated that a tanker caught fire and was disabled after striking a sea mine in a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any vessel entering the prohibited zone despite prior warnings will face the same fate.

By expressing regret over the oil tanker owners' disregard for the warnings issued, the Iran’s Army Navy emphasized, “Failing to learn from the fate of other offending vessels and placing their trust in the nonsensical rhetoric of the criminal president of the United States, these owners are sending their assets into a 'war of mines' and consigning them to the flames."

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had announced that two oil tankers, violating established regulations, exploded after striking naval mines while attempting to transit an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident is the latest in a series of failed attempts by smugglers and US-linked vessels to bypass Iran’s strict maritime enforcement in the Persian Gulf.

Following the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran that began on February 28, Tehran imposed comprehensive restrictions on the waterway, which is responsible for the transit of roughly one-fifth of the world’s global oil supply.

Under Iran’s newly enforced Hormuz mechanism, safe passage requires explicit authorization from Iranian authorities.

MNA/ 7009989