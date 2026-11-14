According to the Public Relations Office of the Army Navy Force, yet another offending oil tanker caught fire after being struck a naval mine in a restricted area east of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Emphasizing that the area east of the Strait of Hormuz is fully under the control and surveillance of Iran’s Army Navy, the Public Relations Office reiterated that fire and explosion will be the fate of any violating vessels that switch off their tracking systems and navigate through prohibited routes.

Yet another tanker caught fire after striking a sea mine in a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz, IRan's Army Navy reiterated, warning that vessels sailing in prohibited waters with their tracking systems switched off risk fire and explosions.

MNA/7010503