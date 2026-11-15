Araghchi was welcomed on arrival at Nur Khan Air Base by representatives of Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry and Iran’s Ambassador to Islamabad, Reza Amiri Moghaddam.

The 30th ECO foreign ministers’ meeting, hosted by the Pakistani government, opened Sunday and runs for two days.

During the visit, Araghchi will attend the ECO meeting, deliver a speech, and hold meetings with some of his counterparts from ECO member states.

Bilateral meetings with senior Pakistani government officials are also on the agenda of Araghchi’s two-day visit.

Araghchi will travel to Muscat, the Omani capital, after his visit to Islamabad.

Pakistan is hosting the ECO foreign ministers’ meeting for the third time. Similar meetings were held in Quetta in 1993 and in Islamabad in 2017.

MNA