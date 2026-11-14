Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, Alaeddin Boroujerdi has maintained that Iran’s air defense and offensive capabilities will be transformed, and “we will also witness significant progress in other defense industry's spheres.”

Emphasizing the necessity of enhancing the country's defensive capabilities, he stated the capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the realms of air defense and aerial offense will undoubtedly undergo a sea change.

Just as investment in the missile and drone sectors has led to the production of "Shahed drone", becoming a globally recognized product, “we will likewise witness significant progress and enhancement of the nation's capabilities in other defense areas.”

Given the heinous crimes committed by enemies, the Iranian nation has developed a stronger revolutionary spirit, and the level of national solidarity has also increased, Boroujerdi underlined.

Despite all the damages and losses the country sustained during the imposed war (12-, and 40-day), it is believed that these developments have brought out significant achievements for the country in terms of military, political, and national authority, as well as social cohesion.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior lawmaker pointed to the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei by the US and Israeli jointly on February 28, 2026, emphasizing that the country must certainly take tough revenge for the blood of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and also other martyrs from the United States and the criminal Zionist regime.

He considered the public’s presence on the scene as a prominent manifestation of this solidarity, stating, "A clear example of this national unity and cohesion can be seen in the people’s presence on the scene.”

Boroujerdi emphasized the necessity of maintaining national unity, noting that “we must remain vigilant and not allow the enemy’s schemes—aimed at fostering division and discord within the country—to succeed.

Preserving national unity and solidarity is a fundamental necessity in the current situation and “we must all strive to safeguard it”, he concluded.

It is for about 260 days in a row that the noble people of the country are taking part in the nightly rallies to show their unwavering support for the Armed Forces and the Islamic Establishment.

MNA/ 7007697