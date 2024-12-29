Iran has significant partnership potential with ASEAN: envoy

Speaking at a conference to review cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and ASEAN, held at International and Political Studies Center in Tehran on Sunday, Iran’s Envoy to ASEAN Mohammad Boroujerdi stated, “I profoundly believe that Iran has potential for significant partnership and cooperation with ASEAN and its relations will be beneficial to both sides."

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a group of 10 countries based in Southeast Asia that was formed on August 8, 1967 by Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Later, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Brunei joined the association.

In the conference, Malaysia’s ambassador to Iran highlighted the unwavering commitment of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to constructive engagement with all partners, including Iran.

Khairi Bin Omar emphasized that Malaysia is dedicated to advancing ASEAN's centrality and fostering cooperation within the region and beyond.

“Malaysia will ensure ASEAN remains steadfast in its commitment to meaningful engagement with all partners, including Iran,” the ambassador added.

MA/IRN85704263