In an interview with local Iranian media on Tuesday, Boroujerdi presented details of the MoU between Iran and the United States.

Boroujerdi said that the Americans attacked Iran under pressure from the prime minister of the usurping and child-killing Zionist regime, adding that Donald Trump was the first president to succumb to pressure from the Zionist regime and make a miscalculation.

Referring to the details of the MoU between Iran and the United States, he said, "The 14-claus MoU is very important and significantly secures the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Of course, we have always been pessimistic about the Americans and they may break their promises and not fulfill their commitments."

Boroujerdi continued, "The Americans are forced to fulfill their commitments and implement the agreement due to the World Cup and the upcoming Congress elections; The first sign of the implementation of the MoU was the movement of Iranian ships through the blockade, with several Iranian ships easily passing through."

Referring to another provision of the MoU, he stated, "We have created conditions for them to effectively recognize the Resistance Front as strategic allies of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The fact that the first clause of the 14-point MoU on not attacking Lebanon means that they have recognized Lebanon as one of the most important part in the chain of the Resistance Front, and Trump has accepted this; this is the first clause of the document that is to be signed."

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