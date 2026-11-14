Salehi, who was also former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the incumbent head of Iranology Foundation, said in an interview with Mehr news agency, emphasizing that the country demonstrated superb and excellent performance during the two wars imposed by the US and Israeli enemies against the country.

Referring to two imposed wars [12- and 40-day] occurred over the past two years, he noted, “Islamic Republic has demonstrated a truly indescribable power, to the astonishment of the entire world. We do not claim to be a global military or economic power but we can claim that we have successfully stood firm against the bullying and oppressive pressures exerted by others."

MNA/ 7007077