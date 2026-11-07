Iran not let Trump flee region sans paying price, reparation

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Chairman of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi wrote, “We do not let Trump flee the region without paying a price or reparations.”

Iran’s response to any misstep or mistake will be a decisive blow, aimed at liberating America’s largest military base, namely Israel, once and for all, he underlined.

Earlier, senior Iranian lawmaker Azizi has stated that Tehran's new military doctrine relies on deterrence and retaliation, warning that threats to regional interests will face decisive, unlimited action.

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