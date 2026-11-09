A U.S. attack on areas of Qeshm Island targeted sites outside residential, commercial and service zones, and caused no damage to the island's critical infrastructure, Hormozgan province's deputy governor for political, security and social affairs, Ahmad Nafisi, said.

Nafisi said the situation on Qeshm Island is under control and that all emergency, service and executive agencies are on full alert.

The remarks came after four explosions were heard on Qeshm Island on Sunday evening.

MNA