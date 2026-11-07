Rezaei warns of devestating response to any aggression

In a post on X on Saturday night, Rezaei addressed U.S. officials, saying that Vice President JD Vance had acknowledged defeat, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was on the verge of leaving office, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth would soon be dismissed, and the commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) had now become a podcaster.

He added that Washington should now be asked who exactly should receive the message that any decision to start a war would be met with a devastating response.

MNA