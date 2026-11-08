An Advisor to the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Ali Balali, who is also the official in charge of the Aerospace National Park, pointed to the development process of the defense capabilities of the country, emphasizing that reverse engineering of enemy’s captured equipment and technologies has been on the agenda since the era of the martyred IRGC Commander Hassan Tehrani-Moghaddam, and this process continues up to the present time.

Numerous military equipment have been captured from the enemy, and are currently being examined and reverse-engineered by specialists and young professionals working in the country's defense industries, General Balali underlined.

The primary goal of these measures is to maximize the utilization of existing capacities to enhance the technical knowhow and capabilities of the country's defense industry, he said, adding, “Young Iranian specialists strive to seize every opportunity to develop indigenous technologies and bolster defense power.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the commander pointed to the development plans for the Aerospace National Park, stressing, “The Aerospace National Park started its activity in 2020 and has showcased the achievements of the Armed Forces across five domains: missiles, drones, air operations, air defense, and space.

Referring to the baseless claims made by American and Zionist officials regarding the weakening of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s military capabilities, he stated, “These unfounded and baseless remarks are primarily propagandistic in nature and constitute psychological warfare. By raising forward such claims, the enemy seeks to undermine the morale of the people and sow seeds of discord between the public and the authorities. However, experience has shown that national unity serves as the country’s most vital bulwark against external threats."

MNA/ 7003745