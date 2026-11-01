Iran to respond to threats with a harsher reply than before

In a post on his X account released on Sunday, the senior lawmaker wrote, “Leader's command is final and binding. We will respond to any threat with an immediate and harsher reply than before, and we will have no limitations in geography or target bank.”

The decree of Iran’s wise and resolute Supreme Leader is absolute and nonnegotiable, the parliamentarian stressed.

“To any threat, we will deliver an immediate and even harsher response-with zero limits and an open bank of targets,” he highlighted.

Earlier, Azizi had written on his X account in Hebrew language that any action taken against Iran's security and national interests would make the occupied territories uninhabitable in less than an hour.

MNA