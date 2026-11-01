  1. Politics
Nov 1, 2026, 9:40 AM

Senior parliamentarian:

Iran to respond to threats with a harsher reply than before

Iran to respond to threats with a harsher reply than before

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament Ebrahim Azizi has emphasized that powerful Armed Forces will respond to any new threats with an immediate and harsher reply than before.

In a post on his X account released on Sunday, the senior lawmaker wrote, “Leader's command is final and binding. We will respond to any threat with an immediate and harsher reply than before, and we will have no limitations in geography or target bank.”

The decree of Iran’s wise and resolute Supreme Leader is absolute and nonnegotiable, the parliamentarian stressed.  

“To any threat, we will deliver an immediate and even harsher response-with zero limits and an open bank of targets,” he highlighted.

Iran to respond to threats with a harsher reply than before

Earlier, Azizi had written on his X account in Hebrew language that any action taken against Iran's security and national interests would make the occupied territories uninhabitable in less than an hour.

MNA

News ID 249061
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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