Speaking at a news conference on the occasion of the funeral ceremony of bodies of 350 unknown martyrs during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), held at the National Museum Garden of the Islamic Revolution and Holy Defense on Monday, he emphasized that resisting and practicing perseverance is the sole way to confront the excessive demands of the Global Arrogance.

Brigadier General Hassanzadeh stated, “Today, are hosting the bodies of the unknown martyrs at the condition that Iranian nation has once again demonstrated their devotion, loyalty, steadfastness, and perseverance in the face of the Global Arrogance.”

Emphasizing that the Iranian nation’s spirit of resistance is deep rooted in the culture of Ashura and periods of the Sacred Defense, the IRGC commander noted, “Relying upon the culture of the eight-year Sacred Defense, the School of Thought of the Master of Martyrs Imam Hussein (AS) demonstrated its steadfastness and resilience, showing the world that resistance is the only path to counter the Global Arrogance.”

MNA/ 7005090