The 17th International Seminar on Polymer Science and Technology (ISPST 2026) will be held at Amirkabir University of Technology (Tehran Polytechnic) from Nov. 17 to 19, 2026.

The event aims to present the latest scientific and research achievements in polymer science and technology and to develop interaction between universities and industry.

It will bring together university professors, researchers, students and industry figures in polymers, petrochemicals and paints, providing a platform to present research findings, exchange scientific views and explore cooperation between academic centers and the industrial sector.

This year's seminar will be held in a hybrid format, in person and online, so that participants can attend at Amirkabir University while researchers and others from across Iran and abroad can join the scientific programs.

Specialized panels, keynote speeches and scientific sessions are among the planned programs for the seminar.

MNA