US arrets armed man near WH for alleged threat to kill Trump

The Department of Homeland Security said Friday that Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos was approached by Secret Service officers who alleged he was acting suspiciously while parked on Constitution Avenue.

“When they confronted the suspect, he said that he heard voices in his head telling him to come to Washington, D.C. and kill President Trump,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Chrinos, who federal officials said was in the country illegally, was in a vehicle that had been reported stolen, officials said. He told officers there were weapons inside, and officers then found an AR-15 style rifle, a MAC-10 handgun, a Glock 43X pistol and ammunition, DHS said.

A Secret Service police officer affidavit filed in court says that Chrinos, 26, was asleep in a parked blue Ford F-150 when he was awoken and confronted by officers at 11:42 p.m. Thursday, the report added.

MNA.