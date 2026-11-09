Held alongside the ninth China International Import Expo, the November 5 gathering presented 150 Iranian investment projects across 11 strategic sectors, with an estimated combined value of $300 billion.

The portfolio encompasses energy, petrochemicals, mining, manufacturing, agriculture, transportation and emerging technologies, providing Chinese businesses with an extensive range of investment and commercial opportunities.

Iran's Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Mehdi Heydari identified approximately $250 billion in energy and infrastructure investment requirements over five years, including more than $45 billion for petrochemical projects.

Among the specific opportunities introduced, Oghaf Investment Group presented six projects valued at more than $10 billion, covering oil, gas, petrochemicals, renewable energy and industrial equipment.

The forum took place amid Washington's renewed terrorist campaign to restrict Iran's international economic relations and discourage foreign companies from maintaining commercial connections with Tehran.

Beijing, however, has continued defending its economic engagement with Iran, explicitly rejecting unilateral sanctions and measures targeting Chinese companies conducting legitimate international trade.

China's position became particularly clear on September 3, when its Ministry of Commerce expressed strong opposition to American sanctions targeting Chinese companies over Iran-related commercial activities.

The ministry described unilateral restrictions lacking United Nations authorization as interference in normal international economic exchanges and pledged to defend the legitimate interests of Chinese businesses.

Beijing reiterated its position on September 20, following the signing of the 2026 Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act by Washington.

China's Commerce Ministry denounced secondary sanctions targeting third countries, maintaining that normal international trade should remain free from external interference or coercion.

The political direction of the partnership was reinforced during Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's September 16 meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, according to Press TV.

Wang described China's policy towards Iran as consistent and stable, reaffirming Beijing's readiness to strengthen communication, cooperation and the comprehensive strategic partnership.

MNA