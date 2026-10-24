Iran’s “Noghreh” advances to 39th Tokyo Intl. Film Festival

The poetic drama "Silver," directed by Soheil Karimi and produced by Mohammad Gharakhanlou, will be screened in the "Asian Future" competition section at the Tokyo International Film Festival, according to Mehr news agency.

Padina Kiani, Mahsa Bavafa, Parsa Sigharchi, Mahdis Nafei, Valareza Hassani, Shirin Mohseni, Saleh Asghari, Bahman Jahan-Talab, Mohammad Sigharchi, Mostafa Shahri, Mehrzad Fekri, and others are among the cast of this film.

The crew and cast of "Noghreh” (Silver) includes as follows: Screenwriter: Soheil Karimi; Project Executors: Behzad Javdanfard, Liamfilm; Director of Photography: Sattar Goudarzi; Sound Recordist: Milad Maleki; Editor: Alireza Gharehdaghi; Production and Costume Designer: Tanin Niazi; Makeup Designer: Sachlin Mehdiloo, Music: Arash Azizi; Color Grading: Saman Majd Vafaei; Sound Design and Mixing: Neda Mohseni; Special Effects: Mostafa Nouheh-khan; Planning Manager: Amin Sayyar; First Assistant Director: Parisa Goudarzi; Script Supervisor: Maryam Mohammadi; Photographer: Farhad Hemmati; Post-Production Manager: Fatemeh Gharehdaghi; Second Assistant Director: Aida Arefi; Production Manager: Mehrzad Fekri; Production Team: Hamid Ghasemi, Amir Akbari, Mohsen Molaei; Logistics Manager: Saeed Rezaei; Poster Designer: Farhad Hemmati. International Distribution: Prem1ere Film.

The 39th Tokyo International Film Festival will be held in Japan from October 26 to November 4.

MNA