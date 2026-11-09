Zhai Jun, the Chinese government's special representative for Middle East affairs, met in Tehran with Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, political deputy of the Foreign Ministry, and Mohammad Ali Bak, assistant to the foreign minister and director general for Persian Gulf affairs, China's Foreign Ministry said.



The two sides discussed bilateral relations and developments in the West Asia region.



Zhai noted the 55th anniversary of Iran-China diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership, stressing Beijing's readiness to expand ties with Tehran.



He said the use of force is not a solution to the region's problems, calling for respect for the sovereignty and security of states, avoiding escalation, and political settlement of regional crises through dialogue.



The Iranian officials stressed the importance of relations with China and thanked Beijing for its constructive role in efforts to establish peace and stop the war. They stressed Iran's defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the political settlement of regional differences through dialogue, and opposition to foreign interference.



MNA