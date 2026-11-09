Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said people in the region are as fed up with Israel's malicious actions as the American people, in a message on X reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about American public opinion on the Zionist regime.

"POTUS clearly recognizes that the vast majority of Americans are disgusted with Israel. Strikingly, he seems confused about why that's the case," Araghchi wrote.

"Americans are evidently sick and tired of Israel bamboozling US administrations into Forever Wars. They had enough. So has our region," he concluded.

MNA