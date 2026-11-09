An informed IRGC Navy official told IRIB that no violating vessel managed to enter the illegal route in the Strait of Hormuz overnight after enemy navigation aid systems were destroyed, halting oil smuggling entirely.
MNA
TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – An informed IRGC Navy official says that following the destruction of enemy navigation aid systems on the southern cliffs of the Strait of Hormuz, no violating vessel was able to enter the illegal route overnight.
An informed IRGC Navy official told IRIB that no violating vessel managed to enter the illegal route in the Strait of Hormuz overnight after enemy navigation aid systems were destroyed, halting oil smuggling entirely.
MNA
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