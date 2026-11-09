Al-Azhar has called on the international community to urgently intervene to provide shelter and humanitarian assistance to displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip after heavy rains flooded thousands of tents, leaving families exposed to freezing temperatures and harsh winter conditions.

In a statement on Sunday, Al-Azhar expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying heavy rainfall and severe weather had inundated thousands of makeshift tents in displacement camps and shelters, leaving children, women, elderly people, and patients exposed to the cold without adequate protection, heating fuel, or necessities.

It had previously been reported that all tents belonging to displaced Palestinians across the Gaza Strip had been submerged by floodwaters.

MNA