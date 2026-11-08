In remarks made on Sunday, Ali Nikzad, deputy speaker of the parliament stressed the readiness of Iran’s armed forces to confront external threats.
He said that the armed forces and the Iranian people are prepared to respond to any act of aggression. He also emphasized that young Iranian experts are developing and manufacturing military equipment.
The senior MP further warned the enemy that the weapons used by the armed forces are the product of Iranian creativity and domestic capabilities.
MNA
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