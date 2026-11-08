Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi stated that the political and electoral setbacks suffered by the Trump administration and its allies reflect more than domestic political shifts. "They point to a greater reality: the failure of the United States to break Iran’s will."

Washington’s doctrines of aggression, assassination and maximum pressure, along with its military strategies, have failed against the deterrent power and unwavering resolve of Iran’s leadership, people and armed forces, General Shekarchi emphasized.

Any power that arrays itself against the firm, steadfast, iron-willed, divine resolve of Islamic Iran, will face no fate other than collapse and disintegration in the eyes of global public opinion, he stressed.

The US hostility toward Iran, repeated setbacks worldwide, particularly in West Asia, the erosion of its military prestige and the failure of its threats have shaken the foundations of the White House’s power, he said, adding, “Trump and his reckless, hardline and terrorist-minded allies set out to destroy a proud, ancient nation, but the tables have turned. They have instead fallen victim to strategic attrition, deep domestic crises and defeats inflicted by Iran’s armed forces and the Resistance Front.”

He went on to say that any power that confronts Iran’s formidable strength and unwavering resolve will ultimately face decline and lose credibility in the eyes of the world.

This strategic defeat proves that global power dynamics do not always favor hegemonic powers, the Armed Forces spokesman underlined.

MNA