“Heart-rending images of tents being flooded and of Gazan children with nowhere to go being trapped and subject to starvation and extreme cold,” he wrote in a post on X. “I strongly condemn these violations of the ceasefire and international law, and this continued aggression toward the Palestinian people.”

Under the US-brokered “ceasefire” reached last year, the Israeli regime agreed to allow “full aid” into Gaza, including tents and mobile homes to shelter displaced families, but it continues to restrict aid deliveries.

MNA