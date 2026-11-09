The Iranian side delivered an impressive attacking performance, scoring nine goals against their opponents.

Zahra Kiani was named Player of the Match following her outstanding display, according to TT.

Maral Torkaman, Zahra Kiani and Arezou Karimi each scored twice, while Mahtab Banaei and Maryam Seyyed also found the net. Iran’s ninth goal came following a shot by Torkaman that deflected off a Hong Kong player and into the net.

Iran will face tournament hosts China in their next match on Tuesday.

MNA