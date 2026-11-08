In a post on X on Sunday, Araghchi pointed to the outcome of the recent US elections, saying: “American voters have made their choice. Now it is the White House’s turn to choose.”

Emphasizing that Iran’s two-day proposal remains on the table, the top diplomat called on the United States to accept its terms and see the results of its implementation. He identified an end to the war on all fronts as one of the demands included in the proposal.

Araghchi went on to issue a stark warning about the consequences of Washington choosing the military choice, saying: “Or choose war and see how our alert and battle-hardened fighters on the battlefield will rain a hell of fire down upon you.”

MNA/7004672