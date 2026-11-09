A drone attack targeted the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region, security sources told Reuters, with smoke seen near the facility after the strike.

About 2,800 megawatts of power generation capacity was lost following the attack, according to reports.

No further details were immediately available on the extent of damage, possible casualties or whether operations at the facility were halted.

The Khor Mor gas field is located in Chamchamal district in Sulaymaniyah province and is one of the most important gas sources for power plants in Iraq's Kurdistan region. The field has been targeted repeatedly by rocket and drone attacks in recent years.

A drone attack on the field on Nov. 26, 2025 caused a fire at gas storage facilities and halted operations, leading to widespread power outages in parts of the Kurdistan region.

MNA