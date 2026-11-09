Speaking at his weekly press briefing among reporters on Monday, he emphasized that the United States failed to fulfill its duties and obligations within the framework of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked online between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

He seized this opportunity to thank the unflinching efforts and endeavors of defenders of the country, including those safeguarding and protecting Iran’s borders and those serving in the aerospace units, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and the Army commanders, who work day and night (round-the-clock) to defend the national interests and territorial integrity of the country with all their might.

Iran’s demands are not unreasonable & illogical and US must make a decision.

Regarding US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks—that Tehran’s demands are unacceptable—and the question of whether Washington has responded to Tehran, Baghaei maintained, “Time will tell." As for the claim that these demands are "unacceptable," it likely implies that Iran should abandon the pursuit of its own rights and interests. What is irrational about Iran’s demand that the US must cease its naval blockade and what they have termed an "economic plan" operation? What is irrational about Iran’s demand that the US must first lift its illegal sanctions before any negotiation process can begin? And what is irrational about the Iranian demand that the war must end in all fronts? By any standard or logic, the US action was not merely absurd and illegal—it was criminal. It is a matter of regret to say that the agreement reached by the US within the framework of the Islamabad understanding did not even last two weeks.

American people delivered their message in US midterm election.

Regarding the results of a US poll concerning a potential war against Iran and Trump’s comparison of such a conflict to the Vietnam War, Baghaei added that the American people delivered their message in the election. There is no need for Iran to state it. The US officials themselves have acknowledged that the imposed war waged by the US and Israeli regime against Iran were the very key factors in the American people’s decision to turn away from their respective government.

Continued Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza despite signing Sharm el-Sheikh understanding

Regarding the situation in the West Asia region, he stated, “Although the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement was signed on paper, the Zionist regime and its primary backer, the United States, pay it no heed. “We are currently facing one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes of the winter season. The people of Gaza are grappling with the bitter cold and a multitude of other hardships. The Zionist regime is actively obstructing the entry of humanitarian aid and medical supplies. Simultaneously, the Israeli regime’s persistent attacks on displaced Palestinians and their tents, coupled with the actions of settlers against the population, have created a situation that should compel anyone with a human conscience to rise up.”

Zionist regime’s increased attacks on southern Lebanon

The Israeli regime has severely increased its heinous crimes and intensified its attacks in southern Lebanon. International bodies, under the influence of the United States have failed to take any effective action.

Had it not been for the people's resistance, the US could have presented its war as a victory.

Regarding the Republicans' election defeat, attributed to the war with Iran, he added, “The American establishment’s admission that the imposed war against Iran fueled public discontent and triggered such a political earthquake must be accompanied by a proper understanding of the message conveyed by the American people. It was not the US war itself that led to this outcome, but rather the resistance of the Iranian people. Had that resistance been absent, the US could have easily framed its war as a victory. For Iran, there is no distinction between American political parties, as we have suffered at the hands of both. The US establishment must grasp the extent of the problems that supporting a warmongering regime can create for them.”

Iran-Iraq relations are not influenced by US pressures.

Regarding reports about an Iraqi delegation’s visit to Iran and the pressure exerted on the Iraqi government by the United States, he stated, “It is entirely normal for visits and exchanges to take place between Iran and countries in the region.

In the current situation, where air travel has been disrupted, such movements attract more attention. However, the very nature of cooperation with neighbors entails that such visits occur. No matter how intense the pressure may be, it must not undermine the bonds between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples. Iran and Iraq have been, and will continue to be, neighbors. The Iraqi people will not forget that they were once subjected to severe sanctions imposed by the United Nations and regional states; it was Iran that, acting as a true ally and companion to the Iraqi people.

Insecurity in Hormuz Strait ‘result of US-Israeli act of aggression’

Regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei stated that the top military forces have certainly already expressed their position. In dealing with enemy drones, Iran’s Armed Forces both capture them intact and shoot them down. The status of the Strait of Hormuz is very clear. The strait was open until February 28 and the insecurity there is the result of the aggressive actions of the United States and the Zionist regime. Iran’s actions are based on international law and are aimed at safeguarding national defense. Vessels that traverse insecure routes are bound to encounter incidents. As long as the United States continues its interventionist actions, we will not see security in this waterway.

Recent US actions against Iran will meet no fate other than failure

Regarding the US "Iron Gate" plan against Iran, he stated that this concept, dubbed the 'Iron Gate', was put forward by American military figures who are attempting to justify their own failures. The CENTCOM commander himself—who soon moved on to a different role—has turned to producing podcasts following his acts of aggression against Iran. “We are well aware of their past actions, and their recent endeavors are destined for nothing but failure."

On the details of Iran’s two-day proposal, the spokesman said it incorporates all the understandings reached by the US under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding. He emphasized that Tehran is putting forward a set of demands that no Iranian could relinquish, including the lifting of sanctions imposed on the country.

He said Washington had previously accepted its commitments but subsequently violated them, adding that Iran could not be held responsible for the US failure to honor its obligations.

Relations between Iran and India continue bilaterally, within BRICS, SCO frameworks

Regarding the establishment of an Indian consulate in Kerman, he stated, “Naturally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must be kept informed of any such establishment. Our relationship with India is significant, and in recent years, both sides have made efforts to sustain these ties—both bilaterally and within the frameworks of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)."

Normal conditions for cooperation with IAEA are not available

Regarding the IAEA’s inspectors and cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog, he stated, "We have not suspended our commitments. Other parties—specifically the United States and Israel—imposed conditions that created difficulties for the implementation of safeguards obligations. We are a party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and we have consistently demonstrated our commitment to fulfilling our obligations. As long as this situation persists, we cannot cooperate with the Agency in the same manner as we would under normal circumstances. The Director General of the IAEA Grossi himself and the Agency have failed to carry out their duties; they have been negligent in the execution of their responsibilities. As for inspections, an inspection of the Bushehr facility took place a few days ago."

Baghaei reiterated that an inspection of the Bushehr nuclear power plant has been conducted a few days earlier, while Iran’s mission in Vienna remains in professional contact with the IAEA.

“Dialogue”, “Cessation of Conflict” solution to conflict btw Saudi Arabia and Yemen

Regarding the accusations leveled against Iran concerning interference in Yemen, he stated if 'interference' by Iran is taken to mean expressing sympathy and condemning atrocities and killings, then yes, "we are interfering—but in reality, this is not interference. Calling for an end to the attacks and the killing of the Yemeni people out of genuine concern does not constitute interference. We have consistently maintained that the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen must be resolved through dialogue."

Iran-Pakistan relations are deep and genuine.

Regarding relations between Iran and Pakistan, he stated that the amicable relationship between Iran and Pakistan is not one that originated from mediation. The ties between the two nations are deep and genuine, and they enjoy excellent relations. “We are determined to make the most of this opportunity to strengthen our bilateral relations. Pakistan is making an effort—an effort we value—and we emphasize that the country’s mediation is positive."

MNA/7005132