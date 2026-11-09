A total of ​25 people remain in the ​hospital, 9 of them with serious injuries, state media said, citing authorities on Monday ​afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire broke out in ​the building in downtown Taiyuan at 4:59 ‌p.m. ⁠local time (0859 GMT) on Sunday, state media said.

Flames were put out roughly two hours later and ​authorities on ​Sunday said ⁠rescue operations concluded by 8:30 p.m. with 38 ​people transported to the hospital. ​Five ⁠were confirmed dead by late Sunday night.

The cause of the fire ⁠is ​under investigation, state ​media said.

MNA