A total of 25 people remain in the hospital, 9 of them with serious injuries, state media said, citing authorities on Monday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.
The fire broke out in the building in downtown Taiyuan at 4:59 p.m. local time (0859 GMT) on Sunday, state media said.
Flames were put out roughly two hours later and authorities on Sunday said rescue operations concluded by 8:30 p.m. with 38 people transported to the hospital. Five were confirmed dead by late Sunday night.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, state media said.
MNA
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