US to be defeated if it launches ground attack against Iran

Deputy IRGC Quds Force Commander for Coordination Affairs Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi reemphasized that if the US government launches a ground attack against Iran, it [US] will certainly be defeated by the powerful Armed Forces of the country.

Regarding the capabilities of the Resistance Front, he stated, “Today, the Resistance Front has evolved into a highly strong power and a significant factor in the regional and international arenas. It is not the case that it would be weakened by the intensity of war or martyrdom of certain commanders.”

The Resistance movement, like the Islamic Republic of Iran, is a powerful, and growing force, he said, adding, “Today, the Islamic Republic is stronger than in past decades, and the same is true for the Resistance movement.”

General Masjedi also pointed to the enemy's threat of a ground invasion of Iran and IRGC Quds Force's readiness to confront the enemy, warning, “If Americans attempt any such action, the Islamic Republic and the Resistance Front will powerfully enter the battlefield, and the enemy will certainly face defeat. Therefore, if they possess even a shred of sense, they will not commit such a foolish act.”

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