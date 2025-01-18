Resistance absolute winner of battlefield against Israel

Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi made the remarks addressing a cultural-religious ceremony to commemorate the memory of Iranian martyrs on Friday night.

Masjedi stressed that the Iranian nation will not forget the martyrs and will continue their path.

"The martyrs fulfilled their mission and today our duty is to honor the memory and name of the martyrs and we must protect the security and authority of this country and land with all our strength," he emphasized.

Referring to the ceasefire agreement reached to end the war in the Gaza Strip, he underlined that the Palestinian nation and the Resistance forces in the Arab state have emerged victorious in the battle against criminal Zionists.

"Israel did not achieve any of its goals in the Gaza war and only targeted people with bombs and killed thousands of people."

He added that one million Zionists were displaced and 250,000 people left occupied Palestine and announced that they would not return.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet has approved a deal with Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza after more than 460 days of war in which Israeli forces have killed more than 46,788 Palestinians and wounded 110,453.

The Israeli cabinet ratified the ceasefire agreement early on Saturday morning after meeting for more than six hours, as Netanyahu’s office said in a brief statement. It said that the cabinet has approved the framework for the return of the prisoners, adding that the framework for their release will come into effect on Sunday.

