Over 3,300 Iranians martyred in US-Israel attack

Head of the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization Abbas Masjedi said on Monday that the war, which started on February 28, was marked by hardships as well as moments of solidarity but the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and a number of commanders was among the bitterest events that deeply affected the Iranian people.

He added that the casualties included innocent civilians, children, the elderly, and employees in the public sector.

He described the bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in the southern city of Minab as a heart-wrenching incident, noting that more than 160 children were martyred by the US and Israeli regime.

Masjedi said around 40% of the bodies were initially unidentifiable due to the type of bombs and missiles used by the “criminal” United States and the Israeli regime.

However, he added, medical forensic teams across the country, particularly in the provinces of Tehran, Isfahan, and Hormozgan, made great efforts and managed to identify the bodies and return them to their families.

He noted that all provinces were placed on full alert and all the necessary materials, equipment, and manpower had been mobilized.

Masjedi said the total figure of the martyrs included 2,875 men and 496 women, while four bodies remain unidentified due to the severity and type of injuries.

He added that in terms of age distribution, there were 7 martyrs under one year old, 255 aged 1–12, 121 aged 13–18, 969 aged 19–30, 792 aged 31–40, 639 aged 41–50, 267 aged 51–60, 163 aged 61–70, and 60 aged 71 and above.

According to Masjedi, Tehran, Hormozgan, and Isfahan provinces recorded the highest numbers of martyrs.

He said that due to prior planning and the anticipated possibility of war, the organization’s strategic reserves, including equipment, laboratory materials, and manpower, remained at standard levels throughout the conflict.

Masjedi stressed that in case of the resumption of the war, the organization will continue providing uninterrupted services and “will not allow the public to face difficulties in this field.”

The United States and Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28 which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, top military commanders, civilian areas including schools, hospitals and mosques.

Iran’s Armed Forces responded with 100 waves of retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4, launching hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones, against American military bases across West Asia and Israeli positions throughout the occupied territories.

MNA