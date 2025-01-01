Trump served terrorism best by assassinating Gen. Soleimani

Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi, the deputy coordinator of the IRGC Qods Force, told reporters on Wednesday on the anniversary of anti-terror icon former IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani that "By carrying out this assassination, Trump provided the greatest service to terrorism."

"He was a role model for the world in the fight against terrorism," he further said in memory of General Soleimani.

Iran is marking the fifth martyrdom anniversary of the celebrated anti-terror commander who was martyred along with his companions in a US drone raid near Baghdad airport in early 2020.

