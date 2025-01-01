  1. Politics
Masjedi:

Trump served terrorism best by assassinating Gen. Soleimani

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – The former Iranian ambassador to Iraq said that the former US president Donald Trump served the terrorism the most by assassinating anti-terror icon former IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi, the deputy coordinator of the IRGC Qods Force, told reporters on Wednesday on the anniversary of anti-terror icon former IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani that "By carrying out this assassination, Trump provided the greatest service to terrorism."

"He was a role model for the world in the fight against terrorism," he further said in memory of General Soleimani. 

Iran is marking the fifth martyrdom anniversary of the celebrated anti-terror commander who was martyred along with his companions in a US drone raid near Baghdad airport in early 2020.

