Martyrs, people, leadership, Armed Force Iran's power pillars

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency’s correspondent on Sunday, he expounded on the components of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s power, emphasizing, “Martyrs, conscious presence of noble people of the country, wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution, and the Armed Forces constitute the most important pillars of the Islamic Republic of Iran's power and these elements have enabled Iran to emerge as a leading power on the international stage.”

Turning to the role of martyrs in the spiritual strength of the Islamic Republic, General Tavakkoli stated, "Martyrs have been one of the greatest components of the Iranian nation's power in more than four decades since the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the era of the Sacred Defense.”

By sacrificing their lives, martyrs infused awareness into the veins of society, stirred the people to a state of fervor and spiritual awakening, and brought them onto the scene."

During these years, “we have witnessed the Leadership’s unparalleled role in guiding the people, maintaining their active presence on the scene, countering enemy plots, clarifying issues, and raising societal awareness, the commander underlined.

He termed the armed forces as one of the other pillars of the Islamic Republic of Iran's power, stating that over the years, they have prepared, equipped, and trained themselves for times of danger and complex, multi-layered crises, while also conducting various military exercises.

MA/6966964