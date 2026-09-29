US miscalculation to be met with Iran’s painful response: MP

Emphasizing the enhancement of the Islamic Republic of Iran's deterrence capabilities, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi stated, “If the United States once again makes a miscalculation and takes action contrary to Iran's national interests and security, it will face painful responses and devastating blows from the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Regarding the threats and bluster of the US terrorist regime's president against Iran, Azizi stressed, “Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran has attained significant deterrence capabilities. Should the Americans persist in this misguided path, like 12- and 40-day wars or the naval blockade and/or commit further mistakes due to miscalculation, the Islamic Republic of Iran has ample options to deliver painful responses, leveraging its defensive and military posture as well as its geopolitical standing in the region."

By taking advantage of these opportunities, tactics, and more advanced warfare equipment, Iran is more prepared and more ready than it was prior to 40-day war [Ramadan War] and can give a devastating and regrettable blows to the Americans, the senior lawmaker underlined.

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