Saudi jets strike school, residential villages in Yemen

Yemen’s Saba News Agency was quoted as reporting by Press on Monday that Saudi fighter jets targeted a-Rawdah School in al-Ta'iziyah District, northwest of Ta’izz, for the third time, destroying what remained of it.

Four missiles fired by the Saudi forces also hit areas east of Yemen’s northern city of Sa’ada.

Saudi Arabia also conducted artillery and missile attacks against residential villages in the area of al-Thabet in the Qataber district in Sa’ada province.

On Sunday, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that 26 Saudi airstrikes hit different areas across Yemen over 24 hours, targeting the provinces of Ta’izz, al-Jawf, Ma’rib, Dhamar, and Sa’ada.

He noted that the air raids were carried out by F-15 aircraft that took off from Khamis Mushait Air Base, leaving dozens of civilians killed and injured.

The spokesman added that Saudi Arabia has conducted 1,085 airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation began.

He condemned the two strikes that targeted Ta’izz Market at the Mawiya intersection, killing and injuring 50 people, as a “heinous crime” against civilians, warning of “grave” consequences for Riyadh.

“The blood that was unjustly and aggressively shed at the Mawiya market in Ta’izz province will have grave consequences for the Saudi perpetrator, by God’s will and power,” Saree stressed.

Sana’a declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20, in response to “an unfair and tyrannical siege” on Yemen lasting more than 11 years.

The Yemeni military has announced a number of successful operations aimed at ships linked to Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition has enforced a crippling land, sea, and air blockade on Yemen, which the United Nations has repeatedly described as a primary driver of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

This siege has deliberately targeted Yemen's ability to import food, fuel, and medicine, while simultaneously attempting to plunder the nation's oil and gas resources.

Utilizing their advanced asymmetric naval capabilities, including drones and missiles, Yemen has shifted from a purely defensive posture to an active pressure campaign.

This strategy is designed to inflict direct economic and military costs on the Saudi regime until the siege is permanently lifted, the war is ended, and Yemen's full sovereignty is restored.