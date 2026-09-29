Tehran dismisses UAE claims over trio islands in Persian Gulf

Nasser Asadi, speaking at the UN General Assembly session, reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran's decisive and complete sovereignty over the islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf.

"These islands have always been, are and will be an inseparable part of Iran's territory, and Iran's sovereignty over them is not negotiable," he said.

"We categorically reject any claim regarding these islands," he said.

The name 'Persian Gulf' is the only correct geographical name for the body of water between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula. This name has been used since the beginning of history and is recognised by the United Nations system," he emphasized.

Iran's representative stressed that this name must be respected by all.

MNA