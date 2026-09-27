Iran’s IRGC Navy captures 2nd US-made Remus 600 UUV in Hormuz

Iran’s IRGC Navy in a statement announced that it captured a US Remus 600 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) operating in the Strait of Hormuz for espionage, following a coordinated intelligence and electronic warfare operation.

Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, and through a coordinated, complex operation involving intelligence oversight and electronic warfare, IRGC Navy’s force successfully intercepted an advanced US military drone (UUV) that was operating in the Strait of Hormuz for espionage purposes.

This UUV is a Remus 600—an advanced, intelligent underwater vehicle—that was captured by IRGC Navy forces and has now been handed over to the force's specialists for data recovery.

The IRGC Navy stressed that the Strait of Hormuz “is blocked” and said it is continuously and decisively confronting dangerous activities and the passage of vessels through unauthorized routes in the strategic waterway.

The development came after the IRGC Navy announced on September 8 the interception and capture of another advanced US unmanned underwater vehicle near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

The earlier captured vehicle was identified as a Dive-LD, an autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle developed by US defense technology company Anduril Industries and first delivered to the US Navy’s Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group 1 in 2025.

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