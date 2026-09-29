Incident on USS Eisenhower leaves several injured

According to USA Today, four crew members of the U.S. Navy's USS Eisenhower were injured as a result of an "incident" during aircraft recovery operations off the coast of Virginia.

The report said two U.S. Navy pilots were forced to eject from their aircraft after the incident on the night of September 28 aboard the USS Eisenhower off the coast of Virginia during aircraft recovery operations. Investigations to determine the cause of the incident are continuing.

The two pilots were reportedly found by search and rescue forces and returned to the aircraft carrier. Four personnel were also injured, and one sailor was transferred to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

According to the U.S. Navy, the incident occurred during the initial stages of assessing the situation aboard the USS Eisenhower. The carrier had completed its last maintenance period in July. It remains unclear what caused the pilots to eject, and the type of aircraft they were in has not been announced.

MNA