Embassy rejects speculations linking Iran to RAF base arrests

In a statement issued on Monday in response to the claims, the embassy said it “categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran to the arrest of five suspects in the vicinity of RAF Fairford base.”

It added, “The Circulation of such fabricated speculations, particularly in the aftermath of the criminal acts of aggression committed by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Iranian people, will serve no purpose other than to fuel Iranophobia propaganda in the UK.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to take appropriate legal measures, as necessary, to safeguard the rights and interests of the country and its people in response to misleading and damaging media narratives,” the embassy further noted.

The statement came after five men were arrested near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on suspicion of explosives offenses and preparing a terrorist act after three suspicious vehicles were reported near the airbase.

MNA