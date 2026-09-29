Iran, Mali FMs discuss bilateral ties in NY meeting

The two sides discussed bilateral relations between Iran and Mali and international developments during a meeting on Monday.

Araghchi thanked Mali for its principled positions in opposing law-breaking and unilateral coercive measures, and for the solidarity of Mali's people and government with Iran against U.S. and Israeli military aggression.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed Tehran's determination to strengthen relations with developing countries, including African countries, especially members of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), and declared Iran's readiness to hold a joint meeting with the three member states of the Sahel alliance.

Recalling Iran's principled position in supporting the independence and national sovereignty of all countries, Araghchi condemned the pressure and illegal interference by some European countries in the internal affairs of Sahel states, which he said have acted to create and fund terrorist groups and organised crime in the region.

Mali's foreign minister, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the growing relations between his country and Iran and explained recent developments in Mali and the Sahel region. He said Mali and other African nations will not allow colonial and interventionist ambitions by some European governments to be realised.

MNA