Iran, resistance to give devastating response to any threats

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces and Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a message to commemorate the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the former Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah and addressing the Zionist-American enemy's attempts to weaken the Resistance Front, he said: "The enemy supposed that by physically eliminating the 'Sayyed of the Resistance,' the pillar of the Resistance would collapse; but, the enemy's calculations once again failed."

He added: "The Resistance Front has not only has not been weakened but it has achieved a strategic unity— which is both clear or unclear."

Emphasizing the continuation of the path showed by the martyred Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Major General Abdollahi noted: "That martyr's path(school) continues strongly across Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, Iraq, and throughout the geography of resistance and rightness."

The top Iranian general declared: "The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, alongside the fighters and combatants of the Islamic Resistance, are fully prepared to deliver a decisive and devastating response to any threat against the Islamic Ummah."

MNA/6961740