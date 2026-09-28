  1. Politics
Sep 28, 2026, 9:03 PM

Top Iranian general:

Iran, resistance to give devastating response to any threats

Iran, resistance to give devastating response to any threats

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – The chief of the General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi has declared that the Iranian amred forces and the forces of the resistance groups will give a devastating response to any threats.

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces and Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a message to commemorate the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the former Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah and addressing the Zionist-American enemy's attempts to weaken the Resistance Front, he said: "The enemy supposed that by physically eliminating the 'Sayyed of the Resistance,' the pillar of the Resistance would collapse; but, the enemy's calculations once again failed."

He added: "The Resistance Front has not only has not been weakened but it has achieved a strategic unity— which is both clear or unclear."

Emphasizing the continuation of the path showed by the martyred Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Major General Abdollahi noted: "That martyr's path(school) continues strongly across Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, Iraq, and throughout the geography of resistance and rightness."

The top Iranian general declared: "The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, alongside the fighters and combatants of the Islamic Resistance, are fully prepared to deliver a decisive and devastating response to any threat against the Islamic Ummah."

MNA/6961740

News ID 248158

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News