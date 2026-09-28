Trump’s threat to destroy Iran made at UNGA "grave concern"

Darzi made the remarks in a letter dated September 27 to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Jérôme Bonnafont.

The letter was in response to Trump’s address at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, during which he threatened the annihilation of Iran.

“These repulsive statements are not ambiguous remarks or isolated utterances. They are rather part of a sustained pattern of public threats against Iran by the head of a permanent member state of the Security Council,” the Iranian envoy said, adding, “This latest development is particularly grave and alarming because the United Nations General Assembly is not a venue for threats of annihilation.”

The full text of the Iranian ambassador’s letter is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellencies,

Upon instructions from my Government and pursuant to our previous letters on the acts of aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I am writing to bring to your attention, and that of the members of the Security Council, an explicit existential threat made by the President of the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran. On 22 September 2026, in his address to the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, the President of the United States, abusing the very platform established to bring nations together in pursuit of peace and international cooperation, openly threatened the annihilation of Iran, a founding member of the United Nations. He brazenly stated: “… I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly.” He added that he could: “drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations.”

These repulsive statements are not ambiguous remarks or isolated utterances. They are rather part of a sustained pattern of public threats against Iran by the head of a permanent member state of the Security Council, a body originally entrusted with primary responsibility for maintenance of international peace and security. Moreover, on 22 March 2026, the President of the United States threatened that his country would “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants. On 30 March 2026, the President of the United States threatened widespread destruction of Iran’s energy facilities and other vital infrastructure, including desalination facilities. On 6 April 2026, he stated again that “the entire country can be taken out in one night,” while threatening to destroy Iranian bridges and power plants. He further stated that Iran would have “no bridges” and “no power plants.” On 7 April 2026, the threat escalated further. President of the United States publicly declared: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

This latest development is particularly grave and alarming because the United Nations General Assembly is not a venue for threats of annihilation. It is the principal universal forum of the Organization, whose very purposes include maintaining international peace and security, developing friendly relations among nations, and achieving international cooperation. The Charter places on the Organization and its principal organs responsibilities that are directly implicated when a Member State openly threatens another Member State with destruction.

The issue before the Organization is therefore not merely one of political rhetoric. An explicit threat to annihilate a sovereign United Nations Member State, particularly when made in the context of a continuing pattern of U.S. and Israeli regime’s acts of aggression and grave violations of international humanitarian law since 28 February 2026- including attacks in which civilians, civilian objects, and vital civilian infrastructure have been deliberately targeted, followed by repeated threats to destroy further civilian infrastructure and the population itself- directly implicate the prohibition of the threat or use of force, the protection of international peace and security, and the responsibility of the United Nations and its competent organs to address threats to international peace and security. The Charter could not be more explicit in the need to denounce such threats.

Inaction of the international community would permit the normalization of such heinous threats and crimes contemplating the annihilation of an entire nation, its people, and its civilization. When such threats are issued from the podium of the United Nations, the risks are far greater, as they would gravely undermine the authority of the Charter and the fundamental responsibility of the United Nations to prevent threats to international peace and security.

Regardless of whether these threats are merely delusional fantasies, they will, as in the past, never materialize or be put into action in the face of the resolute resistance and determined defense of the Iranian people and armed forces. The Islamic Republic of Iran further reserves its full and unimpeachable right to self-defense against any further aggression, as well as its right to pursue, through all available legal means, full accountability for the responsible States and individuals for the suffering, loss, and damage inflicted upon the Iranian people.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the Security Council.