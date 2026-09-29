Iran, Sri Lanka FMs meet in New York

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath met on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York.
No further details of their discussions were immediately released.
MNA
TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Iran's top diplomat held talks with Sri Lanka's foreign minister on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath met on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York.
No further details of their discussions were immediately released.
MNA
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