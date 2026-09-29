  1. Politics
Sep 29, 2026, 8:09 AM

Iran, Sri Lanka FMs meet in New York

Iran, Sri Lanka FMs meet in New York

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Iran's top diplomat held talks with Sri Lanka's foreign minister on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath met on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York.

No further details of their discussions were immediately released. 

MNA 

News ID 248167

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