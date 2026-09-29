Canada complicit in Israeli regime's atrocities

Nasser Asadi, third counsellor at Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, said the real insult to international law is the "desperate attempt to whitewash the crimes of the Israeli regime" through spreading disinformation, misleading public opinion, demonisation and labelling a country as the so-called "main threat to peace and security."

He described the "biggest lie of the century" as Israeli regime prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement in his UN General Assembly speech calling his genocide in Gaza the "biggest lie of the century."

Asadi said Netanyahu's and the Canadian foreign minister's remarks cannot erase documented facts, nullify court findings and rulings, whitewash crimes witnessed by the world, or change the reality that the Israeli regime is the only "main threat to peace and security."

He stressed, "No fabrication and lie can absolve Canada and other Western countries, especially the United States, of their international responsibilities and the individual criminal responsibility of their officials for complicity in the crimes committed by the Israeli regime in our region."

Canada's foreign minister had called Iran the main threat to regional peace and security in his speech at the United Nations, repeating claims and rhetoric.

MNA