Iran, the Philippines FMs meet in New York at UNGA meeting

The meeting was held between the two top diplomats on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Araghchi, who has traveled to New York to attend the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, met and held talks with Philippine Foreign Minister Maria Theresa P. Lazaro on Saturday evening.

During this meeting, the Iranian foreign minister outlined the latest situation in the region and Iran's efforts to restore peace and security.

Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippine Maria Theresa Lazaro, for her part, expressed hope that the two countries would witness the swiftest possible end to insecurity and the return of lasting peace and stability to the region.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on expanding bilateral relations between Tehran and Manila in various areas of mutual interest.

MNA