  1. Politics
Sep 29, 2026, 8:45 AM

Govt. spokeswoman:

Iran continues to stand firm, defend rights relying on people

Iran continues to stand firm, defend rights relying on people

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – The government spokeswoman has said that Iran continues to stand firm and defend its inalienable rights relying upon its noble people.

In a post on her X account late on Monday, Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani wrote, “American authorities and officials have set a new deadline for several times, this time for Iran's economy. Iran will continue to build, stand and defend its rights relying on its people.”

Before announcing a new deadline, review the expiration dates of your forecasts, she addressed the American officials.

Back on Sep. 01, she had condemned anti-Iran policies adopted by the United States, saying that Tehran will adopt the same approach towards Washington.

MA/6961911

News ID 248171
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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