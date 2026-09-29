Iran continues to stand firm, defend rights relying on people

In a post on her X account late on Monday, Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani wrote, “American authorities and officials have set a new deadline for several times, this time for Iran's economy. Iran will continue to build, stand and defend its rights relying on its people.”

Before announcing a new deadline, review the expiration dates of your forecasts, she addressed the American officials.

Back on Sep. 01, she had condemned anti-Iran policies adopted by the United States, saying that Tehran will adopt the same approach towards Washington.

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